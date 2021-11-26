Uganda: Gita Credentials Face Express Test

There is an emerging trend in the Uganda Premier League of hitherto assistant coaches taking up head coaching duties after the departures of their former superiors.

The trend started out with Morley Byekwaso replacing Mike Mutebi last season and has now overseen an impressive start at KCCA.

The Lugogo-based are still unbeaten going into today's match away to Arua Hill top the log with 16 points after six games.

Alex Gita is another who has made a bright start since he was elevated to the head-coaching role following the departure of Douglas Bamweyana.

The Purple Sharks are on a four-game winning run under Gita but face their toughest test yet when they play reigning league champions Express at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

"We have had to change the approach to suit the players that we have at the moment. We have also been working on their mental strength and because they had lost confidence after losing the opening two games," Gita said of what has triggered his team's resurgence.

His team are fourth in the standings with 12 points after six games, which is four ahead of Express with both teams having played the same number of games.

The Red Eagles are yet to peak and lacked ruthlessness in the goalless draw against SC Villa last weekend.

"We have used the time in between to try and work out things in attack as we seek our first home win," Express coach Wasswa Bbosa observed.

SC Villa is another traditional giant that is in desperate need of a win today against Onduparaka after picking up four points from a possible 16.

They lost their previous game 2-1 to Bul the first time they played a game at their new home ground, the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Questions are starting to be asked of their Greek coach Petros Koukouras who has preferred the youthful trio of Travis Mutyaba, Idd Abdul Wahid and Oscar Mawa.

The latter is missing today after being sent off against Bul with Isaac Ogwang who scored Villa's consolation in line to replace him.

Another coach under scrutiny is Bright Stars gaffer Simon Mugerwa who oversaw a goalless draw against Busoga United in his first game after replacing his former boss Baker Mbowa.

The point earned was only their second this season and it is clear where their problems lay after scoring just two goals in six games thus far.