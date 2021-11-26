Kenya: Mt Elgon Welcomes Stars for Cross Country Meet

The fourth leg of the Athletics Kenya Cross Country weekend meet heads to Kapsokwony, Mt Elgon in Bungoma County on Saturday.

The Machakos, Iten,and Olkalau Cross Country meets have already been held.

Edinah Jebitok, winner of the 10km senior women race in Iten two weeks ago, will be eyeing another victory in Mt Elgon.

Jebitok. a Form Two student at Cheptonon Secondary School in Nandi County, said that she is in good shape.

With her eyes focused on next year's World Cross Country Tour to be held on February 12 2022 in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Jebitok believes that she has what it takes to make the team despite stiff competition from her seniors.

"I have been training hard and I'm happy because my body is responded well when I competed in Iten which is known for tough athletes. I believe I will be able to run well," she said.

Her coach Robert Ng'isirei said that Jebitok's preparations for the next track season are progressing well.

"I'm happy because Jebitok has shown tremendous improvement since she came back from the 2020 Olympic Games," said Ng'isirei.

On Saturday, athletes are expected to compete in the 5km (Under-18 girls), 6km (Under-18 boys), 6km (junior women's race), 8km (junior men's race) along with the 10km senior women's and senior men's races and with the mixed relays.

The last series shall be held in Sotik, Bomet County on December 5 before the county events are held across the country by December 18.

The National Police Cross Country Championships shall be held on January 7, 2022, at Ngong Racecourse, the same day the Kenya Defence Forces Cross Country Championships will be held at Nairobi's Moi Air Base.

On January 8, Kenya Prisons will hold their championships at the Prisons Training College in Ruiru while on the same day, the University Cross Country Championships shall be held at Kabarak University in Nakuru.

Regional Cross Country Championships will then be held to pave way for the National Cross Country Championships on January 22 at Kapseret in Uasin Gishu County.

This will be part of the preparations for the World Cross Country Tour which is the first series to be held in Kenya with the event expected to be held at Lobo, Kapseret in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.