Kenya: Kosgei Among the Big Names as Nakuru Readies for Race

Reigning marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei is the latest elite athlete to register for the inaugural edition of the Stanbic Nakuru City Marathon.

Martin Keino who is one of the organisers of the race has disclosed that Kosgei, who claimed silver medal in women's marathon in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will do battle in the women's 10km category of Sunday's race.

Kosgei, who has a personal best of 29 minutes and 54 seconds in the 10km race from the 2018 Madrid San Silvestre Vallecana, Madrid, is fresh from finishing fourth at the 2021 London Marathon on October 8.

She timed 2:27:36 to finish second on her Olympics debut at the Tokyo Summer Games, where she lost the battle to her fellow countrywoman Peres Jepchirchir who timed 2:27:20.

On Thursday, Keino said registration fee for the race, that will start at Kenyatta Avenue opposite Stanbic Bank Nakuru Branch and end at the Rift Valley Sports Club, is Sh500. Registration is ongoing through the website www.stanbicnakurucitymarathon.com.

At the same time, Viola Chepng'eno is hoping to make history in Sunday's race. Chepng'eno has competed in many track and long distance races locally, registering impressive results.

The 23-year-old has in the past featured in 800 metres, 1,000m, 1,500m, and 3,000m races. She has also competed in 10km road races, 15km road races and the half marathon.

Her latest competition was the annual Eldama Ravine Half Marathon held on October 31 where she finished fifth in a time 1hour, 14.42 minutes.

"I'm ready for the Nakuru City Marathon. I'm physically and mentally fit for the race, and I just pray to God to give me grace and strength so that I remain focused on the big day. That is my daily prayer," said Chepng'eno.

She has stepped up training for the race.

"After a vigorous training in Keringet in Nakuru County, I shifted my training base to Olkalou in Nyandarua County. I have been training in Olkalou for endurance for the past month and I think I'm ready to go on Sunday," Chepngeno, who is a member of Adidas Sports Club, said.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted her training schedule but she recovered and went on to win the third edition of the Athletics Kenya (AK) cross country race in Olkalou in January.

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, she competed in a 10km road race in Germany in 2019, finishing third.

"Winning in Olkalou motivated me to do better, and when I heard Governor Lee Kinyanjui announce that Nakuru will host the inaugural Nakuru City Marathon, I was elated. I want to make history by winning the maiden marathon race in Nakuru County," said Chepng'eno.

"I thank Governor Lee Kinyanjui for launching this marathon. This is perhaps the best gift for Nakuru athletes and beyond after Covid-19 pandemic. It's as if he has thrown an early Christmas party for the athletes who have been suffering in the cold due to the lack of lucrative races locally and abroad. Nakuru City Marathon now joins the league of Eldoret City Marathon, which is a big boost to athletes," said Chepng'eno.

"With thee lucrative cash award of Sh500,000, it will not be a walk in the park. All athletes taking part in the race will be eyeing the money. This makes the race more competitive but I'm not worried. I have been there and I know what it takes to win such a race. I will need extra power to win the race and that is possible."

Chepng'eno, who finished second in both the 2017 Torino Tutta Dritta10km race in Italy and the 2017 15km Kerzerslauf race in Switzerland, will use Sunday's race to prepare for a road race in the Netherlands planned for next month.

The race, sponsored by Stanbic Bank, Geothermal Development Company, and Nakuru County government, will feature two other categories - the 10km race and 5km family fun run. Winners of the men's and women's half marathon (21km) races will each pocket Sh500,000. Winners of the 10km races will go home Sh100,000 richer.

Already, more than 500 athletes have shown keen interest to participate. Keino said some of the foreign athletes who train locally will compete .

"We have runners from Seychelles training in Iten who have confirmed participation. We expect more before the registration deadline on Saturday at 6pm," said Keino.