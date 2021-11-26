South Africa: Ramaphosa Backs Just Transition - Insists SA's Sovereignty Not for Sale in R131bn COP26 Financing Offer

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa made his strongest statement yet in favour of a partial privatisation of electricity generation, repeatedly labelling Eskom a monopoly that is dangerous for the country. He was speaking during his parliamentary Q&A on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was referring to Eskom, as South Africa's sole national generator and transmitter of electricity, being a single point of failure -- as is underscored by the frequent rolling power outages that disrupt economic activity and plunge households into chaos.

"We are all agreed Eskom is just too big to fail. It would be catastrophic... Eskom is our collective problem that we have to solve," he said on the state-owned power utility's R401-billion debt.

Renewable energy projects and allowing municipalities to generate power alongside independent producers -- having raised to 100MW the licensing threshold for embedded power that may also be sold back to the grid -- were all measures to reduce the risk of Eskom's power generation and transmission monopoly, according to the president.

"The restructuring of Eskom will transform the sector and will enable greater competition and investment in new generation capacity."

A more folksy illustration of the Eskom monopoly risk emerged elsewhere during the parliamentary question time when...