South Africa: Were 'Senior People' Involved in Planning the Unrest? the NPA 'Can't Divulge' That

25 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

It is close on five months since the devastating July unrest that resulted in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng coming to a standstill for eight days, but the National Prosecuting Authority is still unable to confirm if there was a 'bigger scheme' to the looting and riots.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) senior advocate, Kwena Mashamaite, told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday that the organised crime unit within the NPA in KZN was still investigating if any of the individual alleged instigators of the violence that were arrested in the province "fit into the bigger scheme, if there is a bigger scheme, which we are trying to get to".

It was all cloak and dagger from Mashamaite, who was unwilling to publicly give the commission the names of three of the alleged inciters of public violence in the province, despite all three having appeared in court and their details being a matter of public record.

Bonginkosi Khanyile and Jackie Shandu were individually charged for what appear to be unrelated incidents of incitement and released on bail. Ndumiseni Khetha Zuma was denied bail by the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates' Court in October. He faces charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

