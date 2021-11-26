Sudan: Police Uses Excessive Violence to Disperse Nov 25 Marches of the Millions

Khartoum / Khartoum North / Omdurman / El Obeid / Nyala — - Khartoum (social media)

The November 25 Marches of Millions kicked off in Khartoum and all other state capitals yesterday to honour the people killed during former protests and in rejection of the military coup and the political agreement between Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan and Abdallah Hamdok. Security forces used excessive violence to disperse the crowds.

Tens of thousands of people went out onto the streets of Sudan in mass protests yesterday, chanting slogans condemning the military coup and rejecting the El Burhan-Hamdok agreement. In all the neighbourhoods of Khartoum and other state capitals, protesters marched on routes specified by the resistance committee.

The routes of the demonstrations passed by the homes of the families of those who have been killed whilst protesting the October 25 coup.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at bus stop seven in El Sahafa in Khartoum and held speeches to call for the dismissal of the leaders of the Military Council, first and foremost Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) leader El Burhan and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Commander Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' Dagalo.

They also condemned the killing of peaceful demonstrators by military forces.

The police and security forces used excessive violence to disperse thousands of demonstrators in various cities. The forces used tear gas and sound bombs, which resulted in injuries among the demonstrators. Several protesters were shot.

The Resistance Committees in Khartoum North reported that Omar Zuheir (17) was shot by police in Shambat and was taken to hospital. Activists from Nyala reported that protesters were dispersed by the paramilitary Central Reserve Police (Abu Teira) and various other security forces who used excessive force, resulting in injuries. Several participants in the demonstrations were detained.

The resistance committees in Omdurman said that tear gas and sound bombs were fired heavily on the Shahid Abdelazim Street, and on student protesters in other areas. Excessive violence was used, and it is not yet possible to confirm how many demonstrators were shot or otherwise injured, according to the committees.

At least 20 people were injured by tear gas canisters that were fired into the crowds.

In El Obeid, the police also fired tear gas during the demonstrations. The Socialist Doctors Association indicated that there were at least seven injuries whilst 30 protesters were detained.