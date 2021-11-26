Egypt: Arab Women Organization Thanks Sisi Over Supporting Women Issues

The members of the Arab Women Organization's Supreme Council sent Thursday a cable to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi thanking him on his support to and interest in the issues of women.

During the council 10th meeting, held in Cairo, they also extended thanks to the president for his support to the Arab Women Organization, which Egypt led calls for its establishment.

Libya's Minister of State for Women Affairs Horeya Al-Tarman and the current president for the Arab Women Organization said the members of the council praised Sisi's efforts to ensure women's rights and to empower them in all fields, especially by making the leading and decision-making posts accessible to women in many domains, topped by the judiciary.

MENA