Nigeria: Amotekun Arrests Suspected Fulani Man for Kidnapping in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun, have arrested a man identified as Zidi Amodu for allegedly kidnapping two Fulani men at Supare-Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Goverment Area of the state.

Parading the suspect alongside 12 others at the headquarters of the command in Akure, yesterday , the state Commander of Amotekun, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, said: "This is a very special one because it has been the case of herdsmen and people from a particular tribe of the country.

"We have a different scenario of herdsmen being kidnapped by fellow Fulani men and the victims are Amidu Ibrahim, and Musa Ibrahim. They are siblings and were kidnapped in Supare-Akoko and valuables were taken from them after they were kidnapped. They were tied and about to be slaughtered by fellow Fulani men before our men rescued them.

According to Adeleye, "we penetrated the forest where they were and we were able to apprehend one of the kidnappers. He confessed to the crime and said it is a group of seven and that they migrated to the state. They told us that the last kidnap they did involved eight people and when the Amotekun came, they all scattered.

"We were able to rehabilitate two of the victims and are here with us. The affected Kidnapper which is Zidi Amodu is also here with us. He claimed that he came in for the purpose of this kidnapping from Okene and that they hired cows as cover and perpetrate this act in the bad portion of Ajowa, Supare, Akunu, in Akoko area of Ondo State."

They are not really the owners of the cows.

The Amotekun boss explained that, "this is to tell the criminals in Ondo State that our resolute to ensure zero tolerance to crime will not under any condition be compromised.

"We also have a group of fraudsters, armed robbers, and others criminals that we've been able to harvest in the last one week of 4th Phase of Operation Clean up.

"Some of them specializes in armed robbery and other nefarious act. But for this particular kidnapper, he has been able to give us intelligence, on how we would completely break into places to get the rest syndicates.

"Last week Tuesday, we had a meeting with a cross section of Hausa/Fulani Community and at the meeting, apart from swearing with Quran that they will be sincere in fishing out criminals amongst

them, they make due by ensuring that within one week, they were able to fish out four suspected kidnappers amongst them", Adeleye added.

Reacting, the Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Owo local government area of the state, Babangida Umar said: "We are together with the Amotekun corps, we are helping them with information and educating our people (herdsmen) living within Ondo State in order for all of us in the state to have rest of mind".