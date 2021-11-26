Nigeria: Nigav Awards 2021 to Focus On Passenger's Satisfaction

The airline that gives its customers the most satisfying experience will be the centre of attraction as the Nigerian Aviation (NIGAV) takes off in December this year.

Statement from the promoters of the award said NIGAV Development Promotion committee has recognised and awarded individuals and organisations that have brought remarkable changes and improvements to the industry through works and acts that have added value to aviation development, air transport service delivery and safer air travel.

It noted that over this period, the committee has conferred over 100 of these prestigious national awards on well-meaning individuals and organizations in various categories of endeavours.

"This year, the selection process and nominations is now in progress and NIGAV is calling for nomination from the aviation community.

"The prestigious awards will be presented to the winners at the Nigeria Aviation Award and Ministerial Gala Dinner scheduled to hold 19th of December 2021 by 4pm at NGAV Expo Centre MMAI Ikeja Lagos," the promoters said.

The theme of this year's award is 'Response and Recovery', which is designed to recognise various efforts, strategies, policies and actions, put in by individuals and organisations in managing the side effects of COVID-19 disruption and recovery initiatives for getting aviation industry back on track.

"This event also includes the crowning of the King and Queen of the Air. A contest among air hosts and hostesses on in-flight passengers' experience management. The winning cash award is N1, 000,000. The event also includes charity donations to SOS Children Village.

"The Minister for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has been invited as the Chairman of the Occasion with Hon. Nnaji Nnolim, the Chairman House of Assembly Committee on Aviation and Secretary of the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha as special guest of honour with all the aviation industry leaders as guests. The event, as usual will include the industry performance appraisal presentation and outlook 2021," the statement also said.