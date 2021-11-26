South Africa: Behind EFF's Anti-ANC Vote - Julius Malema's Big Plan to Topple Ramaphosa

analysis

Here's why Julius Malema voted to topple the ANC from coalition governments this week: The party wants power in the 2024 election - even with a faction of the ANC.

In the upset of upsets this week, the EFF voted with the DA and propelled it into government in the country's big cities. It saw ANC mayoral candidates fall like skittles.

What was behind this move?

In a post-election briefing on November 25, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party had consistently said its mission is to unseat the ANC. With a weakened governing party, Malema has smelt blood and spotted a way to the Union Buildings.

The EFF will not form governing coalitions with the DA, and neither will it obstruct municipal governments where it holds kingmaker power, he said. Instead, what is happening is a nascent political realignment.

As the image above - from a tweet by Malema a while ago - shows, Malema retains close links with the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction of the governing party. The photograph shows him with Tony Yengeni, the godfather of RET, and Mzwandile Masina, the former Ekurhuleni executive mayor who was toppled this week, among others.

At the briefing, Malema...