South Africa: Behind EFF's Anti-ANC Vote - Julius Malema's Big Plan to Topple Ramaphosa

25 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Here's why Julius Malema voted to topple the ANC from coalition governments this week: The party wants power in the 2024 election - even with a faction of the ANC.

In the upset of upsets this week, the EFF voted with the DA and propelled it into government in the country's big cities. It saw ANC mayoral candidates fall like skittles.

What was behind this move?

In a post-election briefing on November 25, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party had consistently said its mission is to unseat the ANC. With a weakened governing party, Malema has smelt blood and spotted a way to the Union Buildings.

The EFF will not form governing coalitions with the DA, and neither will it obstruct municipal governments where it holds kingmaker power, he said. Instead, what is happening is a nascent political realignment.

As the image above - from a tweet by Malema a while ago - shows, Malema retains close links with the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction of the governing party. The photograph shows him with Tony Yengeni, the godfather of RET, and Mzwandile Masina, the former Ekurhuleni executive mayor who was toppled this week, among others.

At the briefing, Malema...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X