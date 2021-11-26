Nigeria: Lawmakers Lament Bandits' Killings, Security Threats On Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Abuja — The Kaduna State Caucus of the House of Representatives has lamented the killings and kidnapping of motorists by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, calling for measures to resolve the problem.

The lawmakers while briefing journalists yesterday, pointed out that in the last five days, the development has reached its deplorable and lamentable peak as a spate of attacks, killings, abductions, kidnappings and robberies had engulfed the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and resulted in a crisis of frightening and calamitous proportions.

Speaking on behalf of the caucus, Hon. Garba Datti Mohammed noted that the Abuja-Kaduna highway was a key outlet for transportation of persons, goods and services across Nigeria, stressing that it was imperative that the security of the state of the Abuja-Kaduna Highway must be restored at once.

He expressed concern the nation had lost a lot in human lives, financial resources, human dignity and citizen confidence, saying Nigerians were at risk of losing substantially more.

He called on the relevant security agencies to without further delay collaborate to put an end to the nefarious and despicable activities of the criminals and secure the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and all such other highways by deploying the personnel and material resources as well as intelligence necessary to accomplish the same.

He also solicited for the support of the National Assembly and every agency of government towards ensuring the restoration of peace along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

The lawmaker said, "The state of insecurity in Nigeria has been a matter of grave concern to all well-meaning patriots for several years now and that this has come in the form of militancy, insurgency and banditry, amongst others.

"This state of insecurity has severely affected travel on Nigerian roads as Nigerians have either opted to remain where they are or opt for means of transportation that are outside their means or convenience.

"Not so long ago, there were concerning incessant incidents of banditry along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and measures were taken that appeared to have minimised the threat on that stretch of road. It was hoped that that would be the beginning of the end of the challenge of insecurity on our roads as it affected the entire country.

"Sadly, this has not been the case. Instead the phenomenon of banditry has steadily and increasingly found its way back to the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

"On Sunday 21st November, 2021, in the most publicised but certainly not the only one of such daring attacks over the last few days, a retired Director of Protocol of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and governorship aspirant in Zamfara State, Hamidu Sagir was brutally killed while four yet to be ascertained number of commuters were abducted in terrifying circumstances.

"This seemingly underestimated onslaught on our individual, collective and national security has continued unabated in spite of its seeming predictability. It is obvious that this should not be the case. There is no gainsaying the fact that security is one of the paramount policies of the current administration for which it has left no stone unturned towards neutralising the scourge."

He added: "In addition, the Abuja-Kaduna highway is the critical gateway between the North and the South of Nigeria and the major link road to the North West and North East as well as to many neighbouring countries.

"Let us add that the perpetuation of this state of insecurity on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway as well as the many other highways in this country challenges the Nigerian State in terms of its obligations to Nigerians to guarantee the security and welfare of the people as the primary purpose of government pursuant to section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

"Also, the killings and maiming on our highways severely infringe upon the right to life of Nigerians as guaranteed under section 33(1) of the Constitution.

"We must caution that the situation on the highways, particularly the Abuja-Kaduna Highway, if not immediately rectified, spells doom for the economy and the social life of Nigerians contrary to section 15(1) of the Constitution."