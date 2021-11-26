Nigeria: 31-Year-Old Man to Die for Kidnapping in Akwa Ibom

Uyo — An Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Ikot Ekpene, has sentenced a 31-year-old man to death for kidnapping a four -year-old infant boy, yet to be recovered till the judgement.

The convict, Ekerete Michael Ukpong, a native of Udok Atai in Ikono Local Government Area was sentenced yesterday to death by Justice Augustine Odokwo.

In a one-hour judgement, Justice Odokwo found the convict guilty of kidnapping, punishable by death, under section one of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law, 2009.

Justice Odokwo held that the prosecuting counsel had notified the court that the victim, four -year-old Success Amos Kalu, a native of Ohafia in Abia State was kidnapped 25th September, 2015, at Ibiakpan Akananwan, Ikot Ekpene.

The Judge said the prosecutor had further informed the court that the little boy was yet to be found by the time of passing the judgement.

Justice Odokwo while issuing the ruling noted that kidnapping was prevalent in

Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large, hence, all hands must be on deck to rid the society of the menace, which he said has, "assumed a hydra-headed dimension."

The court held that "the convict is taking the punishment alone although records show that he acted in consent with others, who are now at large."

Justice Odokwo said: "The judgement should send a clear signal to all and sundry that the full weight of the law will descend on kidnappers."

"I have gone through Section 1 (2) of Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and

Enforcement Law 2009, the section that provides for punishment for the offense of kidnapping.

"That section of the law provides for only one punishment. I will in this circumstance, follow the law and the law only. The sentence of this Court against the convict is death." Justice Odokwo pronounced.

The Court held that "His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State will determine the means and place of the execution within the State."

Justice Odokwo who changed to a black cap, caused the convict to weep uncontrollably in the Courtroom, and was whisked away by officials of the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ikot Ekpene.