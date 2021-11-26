Ghana: WiLDAF - Ghana Launches 'Digital Legal Aid Centre'

Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF-Ghana), has launched a digital platform to help people to report Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) cases.

The digital platform known as "Digital Legal Aid Centre" formed part of WiLDAF - Ghana's COVID-19 response project in the four West African countries, namely Ghana, Togo, Benin and Cote d'Ivoire.

The project titled; "Putting equality and women's right at the heart of public policies relating to COVID-19" is supported by African Women Development Fund (AWDF) and Crossroads International and implemented by WiLDAF.

The coordinator for the COVID-19 Alliance Committee at WiLDAF-Ghana, Ms Gloria Kankam, speaking at the launch in Accra on Wednesday said the Digital Legal Aid Centre aimed to increase the access and awareness case reporting of SGBV which included domestic violence, intimate partner violence, violence against women and girls among others.

"All these encompass rape, defilement, teenage pregnancy, female genital mutilation (FGM), witchcraft accusation and other violence and abuse," she added.

Ms Kankam said the Digital Legal Aid Centre would make it easier for survivors and victims to report all such cases.

She said WiLDAF-Ghana had been receiving number of SGBV cases and with support from their lawyers, medical practitioners, victims were conscientised.

She said such cases would be routed onto the digital platform to serve as a case study for stakeholders.

"Prior to the launch, WiLDAF-Ghana has been receiving SGBV cases through our hotlines and in-person and on the field which is keenly supported by our pro-bono lawyers.

The hotlines still remain active in the light of the new hybrid work environment we find ourselves in due to COVID-19. Previous cases will be routed on to the digital space," she stated.

She commended their partners for their support in the fight against SGBV in the country and urged the public to report such cases for immediate assistant.