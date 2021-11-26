Ghana: Vodafone Ghana Unveils 'Ɛɛkɔso' Promotion

Telecommunication giant, Vodafone Ghana, has officially launched a unique consumer loyalty campaign to financially reward and empower its customers towards the yuletide season.

The promotion dubbed "Ɛɛkɔso Promo" is a coin-based consumer promotion. Customers earn red coins when they recharge airtime with a scratch card and via an electronic recharge or buy data via Vodafone Cash. These coins can be redeemed for awesome rewards, which are minutes for voice calls, data, or cash.

Vodafone customers across the country will enjoy exciting cash prizes, data and talk time worth GHC 2 million from now to February.

Speaking at the launch Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, said "Today is a very exciting day for us. The exciting part for me is that we get to reward all our customers without any subscriptions, this is the only promo that you don't have to opt-in. Customers will be rewarded just by their engagement on our network."

"This is amazing, I'm not sure anybody has done something like this. Everybody says opt-in, we don't ask you to do that. So, to our customers, this is our way of showing love to you during this Christmas festive, please enjoy it,"she said.

The MassSegment Manager of Vodafone Ghana, Dennis Awuah, said the promotion is rewarding customers with exciting cash prizes, data and talk time worth GHC 2 million.

"Our reward goes up to GHC500, 1GB data and 100 minutes airtime. You will receive the reward based on your need at that specific point in time. At Vodafone Ghana, we have a history of celebrating our customers in a unique way. We are people-centric and passionate about giving our customers new and amazing experiences through innovative rewards. These are the fundamental underpinnings of our business, and this continuously reflects on our performance", he said.

Mr Awuah explaining the mechanism of the promotion noted that the promotion is simple, uncomplicated and it is opened to all Vodafone customers.

"It's not up to you to subscribe to Ɛɛkɔso promo. It's not a chance game. It's open to every consumer. Once you recharge, you build your red points. With your red points, you can redeem airtime data and cash. Very simple, no complications in this promo and we believe the customer has the power. We believe in the power of giving to customers this Christmas, this is our way of saying thank you to our customers for staying with us through all this period. So, I say it again, you don't need to subscribe, there are no draws just top up and get your coins", he said.

Customers with 50,000 red coins will get GHC 500 cash; 10,000 red coins can get GHC 100, and 5,000 red coins can be converted to GHC 50.