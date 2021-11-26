Ghana: Sowah Odotei Hails Pres Akufo-Addo's Gesture

Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member and former Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dadekotopon, Mr. Sowah Odotei has commended the President, Nana Akufo Addo for the leadership shown in the development of football in Ghana amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and 'Anas Aremeyaw No. 12' investigations.

He made the remark at the Jubilee House in Accra when he led the team to call on the President and present to him the FA Cup and Premier League trophy they won in the last football season.

"After the "Anas No.12' investigation, the whole world looking at us but you came in to help with the reforms of the FA."

"When we thought everything was done, the Coronavirus broke but once again, you showed leadership that was acknowledged throughout the world," he said.

Mr. Odotei further explained how President Akufo Addo's leadership qualities ensured a successful Ghana Premier League season by allowing 25 per cent attendance at the various stadiums.

"We are proud to say that, Ghana is one of the few countries where supporters were allowed back into stadiums."

"We won the league and FA Cup to become the sole representative of Ghana in the Africa clubs competition. We hope that we will be able to give a good account of that."

Mr Oddotei said the team was motivated by the visit to the seat of government and were determined to come out victorious in Sunday's encounter with JS Saoura of Algeria in a bid to qualify to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

He used the occasion to invite the President to watch the game on Sunday.