Ghana: Ga Rural Bank Gifts Items to Support 37th Farmers' Day

The Ga Rural Bank Limited has presented items valued at GH C 24,000 to five municipal assemblies to support the celebration of the 37th National Farmers' Day scheduled for November 29 to December 3 in Cape Coast, Central Region this year.

The items which included wheelbarrows,wellington boots and knapsack spraying machines were presented to the Ga West, Ga North, Ga Central, Ga South and Weija Gbawe Municipal Assemblies.

Each assembly received five wheelbarrows, five knapsack spraying machines and a dozen of Wellington boots.

Presenting the items to the Assemblies in Accra on Thursday, the Vice Board Chairman of the Bank, Dr George Tetteh Mensah noted that farmers played a critical role in transforming economies to reach high-income statuses along with achieving other essential development goals like ensuring food security and improving nutrition.

He indicated that the bank's role of serving rural communities made it necessary for it to show its support to farmers who contributed immensely to the country annually for which reason it made the donation.

Dr Tetteh also said it was to encourage the farmers do business with the bank and rely on it for any assistance.

"We serve the rural communities so in appreciation of what they do for us, first keeping us healthy, and secondly they do business with us," he stated.

"So we need to encourage farming activities in the various rural communities to let them know that we appreciate what they are doing and also to encourage them to do business with us," he added.

Dr Tetteh therefore encouraged farmers to keep on doing the good work for the country and pledged the bank's assistance to them whenever they needed it.

"We want to encourage them to work harder and they should always remember that we are always here to support them. So in case they need any financial assistance they can come in and negotiate for a loan to assist them do whatever it is they should do," he emphasised.

Reaffirming the bank's support to farmers, the Vice Board Chairman said that agriculture was transitioning from subsistence agriculture to the technological and commercial agriculture.

As a result, he charged farmers and stakeholders to diversify and adapt themselves to the new trends in agriculture in order to enable them make the most of their produce.

Similarly, the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank, Mr Peter Allotey Acquaye reiterated the need to support the gallant farmers of the country and urged them to do more.

Mr Munkaila Jawad Seini, Municipal Director, Ga North Municipal Assembly on behalf of all the Assemblies, expressed their sincere gratitude to the bank for its support to the farmers.

He assured that the items would be given to the farmers to enable them go about their activities.