Ghana 2023 AG LOC Inaugurates 7 Sub-Committees

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 13th Africa Games (AG) has inaugurated seven sub-committees for the hosting of the event in Ghana in 2023.

The sub-committees included marketing and Sponsorship, Media and Communications, Technical, Legacy, Legal, Medical and Anti-Doping and Finance and Ticketing.

The Media and Communications Committee is headed by MrDan Kweku Yeboahand ably supported by Ahmed Osumanu Halid (Vice Chairman), Emmanuel Yeboah-Darko, Eva Okyere, Emmanuel AkyerekoFrimpong, Rosalind Amoh, Dr. Moses AyiteyOkine, Juliet Bawuah and Maurice Quansah.

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah would chair the Technical Sub-Committee with Ben Nunoo Mensah (Vice Chairman) and Vivian Dugblor, Joyce Datsa, ReksBrobby, Ayishatu Farida Iddriss, Henry NiiSackey, Tony Bafoe, Kwame Amponfi Jnr, Prof. Charles Yendork, John OseiFrimpong, Samuel Ayer, OforiAsare and Michael Johnson Abotsi as members.

The Marketing and Sponsorship sub-committee would be chaired by Reginald Laryea with ReksBrobby(Vice Chairman) and David AntwiOfori, Ben Nunoo Mensah, Dr. Kwame Amoah Baah-Nuakoh, Yaw SakyiAfari, Benny Bonsu, Senyo Hosi, Gabriel Appiah, Mawuko Afadzinu, Michael Okyere Baafi, Kwame AmpofoAppiah and Dr. Alhassan Tampuli as members.

Dr. Bello Bitugu would chair the Legacy sub-committee with support from Dr. Mrs Beatrice D. Williams (Vice-Chairperson)and Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, Nana NobengAmoo-Gottfried and Prof. John OfosuAnim as members.

The Legal sub-committee has Eva Okyere as Chairperson, Augustine Boakye-Mensah (Vice Chairperson) with members Gloria Kyeraa Gyang-Duah, Ahmed Osumanu Halid, Samuel AgyeiGyang, SuleySambian, Addo Yobo, Porf, Olivia AnkuTsede, Sally Hayfron-Benjamin Boaten and OseiBonsu Amoah.

The Finance and Ticketing sub-committee would be chaired by Andrew Sam with Richard Darko as Vice Chairman and Seth Panwum, Dr. Osman Tweneboah, Dr. John Jumah and Amadu Iddi Nachi-Naba as members.

Also, the Medical and Anti-Doping sub-committee would be headed by Dr. Beatrice D. Williams and supported by Dr. Prince D.K Pambo(Vice-Chairman)and Dr. Marc Dzradosias Secretary.

The members are Dr. YaaAkyaa-Boateng, Dr. Baba Adams, Lt. Col. Ofosu-Anim(Rtd.), Dr. Imam Abdul-MoominSalford, Dr. AbenaAmoatin-Agyeman, Dr. Eric Tetteh, Dr. Grace OwusuAboagye. Dr. KwadwoMarfoObeng, Dr. Nana AyewAfriye and Dr. Jibir Alhassan.

Inaugurating the sub-committees, Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif said 10 more of such committees would be put together to ensure a successful hosting of the Africa Games in Ghana.

"We urge them to work diligently to ensure that Ghana host a very memorable event in the history of the Games," he stated.

He tasked the sub-committees to execute their mandates to the best of their abilitieswith government fully committed to the provision of the needed support to aid their work.

Responding on behalf of the sub-committees, Mr. Andrew Sam pledged that Ghana would host exceptional games that would leave a lasting memory on the minds of patrons.

"The task of hosting requires the best hands to deliver the Games and we are willing to make a difference; deliver a game to remember and leave a great legacy," he stated.