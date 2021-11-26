Nigeria: Savouring History, Culture in Ife

Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that beyond the recently held symposium in Ife, Osun State to tackle afro-phobia, it provided ample opportunity to savour culture and history at its best at the cradle of civilisation.

Ife, popularly known as Ile Ife is a city in Osun State where the Yoruba believe their civilisation began as well as the location where the gods descended to earth. Loosely translated to mean 'place of dispersion', Ife is often referred to as 'Cradle of Civilisation'

Though an ancient town, it has received considerable attention due to its numerous attractions, especially those connected to the roots, culture and traditions.

Recently, the ancient town played host to the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) as they held a symposium to address the segregation between Black and African peoples.

Tagged Black And African Peoples, Resurgent Racism and the Challenges of Development in the 21st Century: Afro-phobia and the Dynamics of Race Relations, the symposium was held at the Ife Grand Resort and Leisure.

According to CBAAC Director General, Hon. Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, CBAAC, as a foremost Pan African Agency for cultural advocacy, organised the symposium to provide a platform where issues that affect Black and African peoples and their challenges to development, with particular reference to the contentious issues of Afro-Phobia.

Amao further stressed that until black injustice against fellow blacks is also addressed, the fight against racial abuse by Africans and peoples of African descent will not yield any results.

A Lesson in History

When CBAAC was established, it was on the premise that it would preserve, promote and propagate African heritage and culture.

Therefore, for CBAAC, it was pertinent to discuss issues of xenophobia, tribalism, nepotism and more recently clan against clan given that attention has been solely focused on racism (white on black discrimination). And where better to discuss this than at the root and cradle of civilisation?

Also, who better to teach on these than the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Babatunde Ogunwusi, who shared his rich repertoire of knowledge of history, culture and tradition with those present.

Stressing that Africans are generally very strong, the Ooni wondered what has gone wrong with the black man and the African continent generally.

He said, "Here we are still within the traumatic after effects of slave trade. When those responsible for the plantations in the industrial nations discovered that Asians or European were too weak physically to work in the plantations, they looked towards Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Now, all other continents have since recovered and have moved on, but Africa still recounts her losses and yet refuses to move on. I am proud to be an African, a black man. It is the best colour in the world.

"Look around you, all the strong sports at the Olympics, for instance, it is Africans that dominate. But we have to do more to move out of perpetual poverty and economic stagnation."

Reiterating how thrilled he was with the symposium and the topic, the Ooni described the quality of the programme as out of the world as it gets him emotional.

Relentless Drive

Commending the CBAAC DG for her relentless drive in sensitising the public on the social and cultural issues that affect the black race, the Ooni said she should be applauded.

He said: "The DG is doing well. I had to cancel my other programmes for this one. This is a compact, quality gathering and the topic of discussion is relevant in our modern times.

We Africans seem to be the guinea pig of the world. However, programme of this nature can help to put a stop to such a situation."

Adding more flavour to the event, Filudara, the talking drummer and the Island Theatre Villa, engaged the guests. Also, between the panel discussions and goodwill messages, the guests were also entertained by the Master of Ceremony Spirit of SACO, while the Segun Johnson band thrilled them with melodious tunes.