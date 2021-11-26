South Africa: Formula for Poor Health - Unscrupulous Marketing Helps Push Mothers Away From Breastfeeding, Report Reveals

analysis

The South African Child Health Priorities Association is hosting a conference that looks at ways to improve children's health.

Speaking on a panel discussing children in the food environment, Professor Tanya Doherty from the SA Medical Research Council presented a report on the negative impact of marketing on children, which was based on studies in eight lower to middle-income countries.

Doherty said half of the women surveyed said that they received advice on breastfeeding from health professionals as well as leaflets and printed materials from health centres.

An emerging theme from the study was that women were being told that infant formula had advanced to a stage where it was now almost the same as breast milk. They also reported receiving a lot of marketing messaging from supermarkets when they went shopping as well as television advertising reinforcing that infant formula was good for babies.

South Africa's R991 regulation does not allow for marketing to children below the age of three years old and to get around this, Doherty said, companies were employing the tactic of cross-promotion, which involved price reductions on infant formula, which was placed next to milk formula for children of varying ages.

Because Stage 4 formula...