South Africa: Des & Dawn - the Lives and Times of an Inseparable Duo

analysis

A new book by Des and the late Dawn Lindberg is a captivating and highly entertaining must-read about so much that has happened in South African theatre, music and the related politics of the decades from the 1960s to the present.

Banned! Blasphemy! Obscenity! Banned again! Kommie vuilgoed! Godspell banned! Rooigevaar! Swartgevaar! Sies! We're obviously talking about diehard subversives involved in sedition, agitation, insurgency or worse, right? But folk singers? Whose repertoire includes Puff the Magic Dragon and This Land is My Land? Oh, mind you... puff ... the magic dragon. Ah. Maybe that's what it was all about.

Those opening slurs and many others were among the "notices" Des and Dawn Lindberg received during their careers in music and theatre. The duo even had their album banned. A folk album! Because they stood up against the status quo, and stood for what was right and worth fighting for. Des and Dawn Lindberg were more than just a pair of cool folk singers, sweet and lovely as their music was. There was steel in their spines. But through it all, they were together. Des and Dawn were always together. Which is why it is hard to write this now, with...