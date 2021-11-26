Morocco: Covid-19 - Suspension of Direct Flights From France Postponed Until Sunday At Midnight

26 November 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The decision of the Moroccan authorities to suspend direct flights from France has been postponed until Sunday November 28 at midnight instead of Friday November 26, 2021, says, Thursday evening, the interministerial committee in charge of coordinating and monitoring the system governing international travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to postpone the suspension of direct flights from France until Sunday is aimed at facilitating the return operation for Moroccan citizens and foreigners living in Morocco, the Interministerial Committee points out.

The decision to suspend flights between Morocco and France has been taken to preserve the achievements of the Kingdom in terms of management of the Covid-19 pandemic and to deal with the deterioration of the health situation in some European countries.

