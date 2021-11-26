South Africa: The JSC Must Seriously Consider Appointing Legal Academics Directly to the Constitutional Court

25 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By David Bilchitz

Prof David Bilchitz is a Professor of Fundamental Rights and Constitutional Law at the University of Johannesburg and the University of Reading. He is also Director of the South African Institute for Advanced Constitutional, Public, Human Rights and International Law. His latest book Fundamental Rights and the Legal Obligations of Business has just been published by Cambridge University Press.

There are strong reasons to include academics in the Constitutional Court. Academic life encourages a depth of engagement with a subject that emerges from years of reading and reflection, and academic research spans multiple disciplines and jurisdictions.

In the recent hearings of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) in October 2021, there appears to have been a strong assumption that only sitting judges with considerable prior judicial experience should be appointed to the Constitutional Court. That assumption should be challenged -- there are good reasons why the highest court of our land should include legal experts who may lack prior judicial (or litigation) experience. In particular, some of the judges in the Constitutional Court should be drawn from the realm of academia.

Much of the structure of the legal community in South Africa reflects our history as a British colony -- for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

