South Africa: R131 Billion Climate Deal - 'We Are Not Going to Be Handing Everything Over to Those Funders,' Says Ramaphosa

25 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ethan Van Diemen

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that the R131bn commitment from developed nations 'does not mean that we need to accept... the offer or any unfavourable terms, especially in the financing arrangements'.

Answering questions in Parliament on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed the government's intention to pursue a just energy transition, saying that his administration would not surrender their sovereignty or compromise the public purse as they welcome multilateral financing agreements to accelerate South Africa's decarbonisation agenda.

Daily Maverick previously reported that a partnership of the European Union, Germany, France, the UK and the US pledged R131-billion over the next three to five years in the form of grants, concessional loans and investment and risk-sharing instruments, including mobilising private sector funding for South Africa's accelerated transition from coal to clean energy.

Responding to a question by the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, Ramaphosa explained the context of what he called an "initial commitment" by the developed nations.

"We now have a climate that is changing, but the unfortunate part of it is that it is changing for all of us. They [developed nations] damage the climate and we are now paying for the damage... and its effects...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X