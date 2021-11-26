South Africa: R131 Billion Climate Deal - 'We Are Not Going to Be Handing Everything Over to Those Funders,' Says Ramaphosa

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that the R131bn commitment from developed nations 'does not mean that we need to accept... the offer or any unfavourable terms, especially in the financing arrangements'.

Answering questions in Parliament on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed the government's intention to pursue a just energy transition, saying that his administration would not surrender their sovereignty or compromise the public purse as they welcome multilateral financing agreements to accelerate South Africa's decarbonisation agenda.

Daily Maverick previously reported that a partnership of the European Union, Germany, France, the UK and the US pledged R131-billion over the next three to five years in the form of grants, concessional loans and investment and risk-sharing instruments, including mobilising private sector funding for South Africa's accelerated transition from coal to clean energy.

Responding to a question by the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, Ramaphosa explained the context of what he called an "initial commitment" by the developed nations.

"We now have a climate that is changing, but the unfortunate part of it is that it is changing for all of us. They [developed nations] damage the climate and we are now paying for the damage... and its effects...