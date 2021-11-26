South Africa: SA Factory-Gate Prices Quicken to 5½-Year High of 8.1 Percent

analysis

South Africa's producer price index (PPI) accelerated in October to 8.1% from 7.8% in September, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Thursday. This was the highest PPI read since February of 2016, with fuel prices the main driver. The inflationary pressures that prompted the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) to hike rates last week are building in the price pipeline, but there are factors to constrain them.

Inflation was a concern of the SARB last week when its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) lifted its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%. The latest PPI print of 8.1%, the highest in more than 5½ years, supports that move.

The main factor at play here is the price of fuel, as global oil prices have maintained a robust rebound from the rout of 2020, when some prices collapsed into negative territory. Petrol prices in the PPI basket rose by 26.5% in the year to October, diesel prices by just over 28%. And producer prices are filtering into consumer...