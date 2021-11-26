Botswana Records Four New Covid-19 Variant Cases

Botswana has recorded four cases of the new Covid-19 variant now known as B.1.1.529, the country´s presidential Covid-19 Task Force announced Thursday in a statement.

The preliminary report revealed that all four had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

To date, Botswana has recorded 194,909 Covid-19 cases, 2,416 deaths and 191,961 recoveries.

So far, Botswana has vaccinated 1.53 million people out of its population of 2.53 million people.

According to the statement, the cases were reported among the travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 on routine pre-travel testing.

"As part of the continuing investigations into the virus to establish and contain its local transmissions, contact tracing has revealed close contacts who are currently awaiting their results and the public be informed regarding the outcome of the exercise," the statement read in part.

This development comes at a time when scientists in South Africa have detected a new 'super-variant' with multiple mutations.