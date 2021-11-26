Ethiopia: News - Addis Abeba University Warns to Take Measures Against Graduate Academics Supporting TPLF - Measures May Included Revocation of Academic Degrees

26 November 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Addis Ababa University (AAU) has issued warning against graduate academicians to refrain from acts of supporting the TPLF. The University said the measures may extend up to revoking academic degrees of individuals who are found to be supporting the TPLF.

The University also "condemned the TPLF's atrocities against innocent people and its conspiracy to destroy the country," according to state broadcaster EBC.

Several academicians of university graduates from around the world have sided with Ethiopia in condemning the TPLF and its supporters, AAU said, adding that regardless of that, and disregarding the University age-old contribution to the country, some individuals showed no restraint in their support to the TPLF; they would be subject to legal actions, including the loss of their academic degrees, EBC said.

Similarly, the university urged western countries to stop their undue pressure on Ethiopia and vowed that it will continue to intensify its contributions and struggle to save the country. The EBC reported the University has issued an eight point resolution. AS

