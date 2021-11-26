Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 27 Recoveries and 25 New Cases

Luanda — In the last 24 hours, Angola registered the recovery of 27 patients, 25 new cases and 1 death.

According to data included in the daily bulletin, those recovered reside in Huambo province.

As for the new cases, whose ages range from 2 to 58 years old, 17 of which are male and 8 female patients, 12 were registered in Huambo, 9 in Luanda and 4 in Cabinda.

In the last 24 hours, 4,235 samples were processed by RT-PCR, with a positivity rate of 0.6 percent.

The death was registered in Huambo province, involving a 35-year-old female citizen.

Angola has a cumulative number of 65,105 confirmed cases, of which 1,732 deaths, 63,178 recovered and 195 active.

Of those active, 1 is in critical condition, 3 severe, 9 moderate, 16 mild and 166 asymptomatic.

In treatment centres, 29 patients are hospitalised, while 55 are in institutional quarantine and 81 positive case contacts under epidemiological surveillance.