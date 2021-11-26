Angola: Inad Destroys Over 2,000 Obsolete Explosive Devices

25 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — The National Institute for Demining in Cabinda (INAD) this Thursday destroyed 2,755 explosive devices collected in catalogued areas in the Cabinda municipality.

These were mortar type war arsenal of various calibres, between 56, 60, 80 and 82 millimetres, as well as other devices (RPG7), grenades and various ammunitions.

The destruction of these war materials took place in the locality of Ntumba, Ntó district, south of Cabinda city.

Speaking to the press, the head of INAD's provincial department in Cabinda, Gabriel Pedro Massanga Mavungo, who did not provide data from the previous period, said that the devices were collected in some areas demined during the current year, namely in the localities of Chibodo 2, Escola do Sende, Luvassa Sul, Mbaca and the Kibubu area, in Cabinda municipality.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X