Angola: Inad Destroys Over 2,000 Obsolete Explosive Devices

Cabinda — The National Institute for Demining in Cabinda (INAD) this Thursday destroyed 2,755 explosive devices collected in catalogued areas in the Cabinda municipality.

These were mortar type war arsenal of various calibres, between 56, 60, 80 and 82 millimetres, as well as other devices (RPG7), grenades and various ammunitions.

The destruction of these war materials took place in the locality of Ntumba, Ntó district, south of Cabinda city.

Speaking to the press, the head of INAD's provincial department in Cabinda, Gabriel Pedro Massanga Mavungo, who did not provide data from the previous period, said that the devices were collected in some areas demined during the current year, namely in the localities of Chibodo 2, Escola do Sende, Luvassa Sul, Mbaca and the Kibubu area, in Cabinda municipality.