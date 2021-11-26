Angola: Minister of Justice and Human Rights Honoured in Brazil

25 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz, was decorated Wednesday in Brasilia with the commendation of "Grã-Cruz" (Grand Cross), order of merit of the Brazilian Military Prosecuting Council.

According to a statement issued Thursday to ANGOP, during the ceremony, allusive to the centenary of the Brazilian Military Prosecuting Council, Angolan professor Amélia Cazalma (PhD in Education Sciences) and renowned figures of the public and military life of Brazil were also awarded with the commendation of Grade Distinction.

The minister of Justice and Human Rights is in Brazil on a working visit, as part of the strengthening of ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Before arriving in Brasilia, Francisco Queiroz visited on Wednesday, in Rio de Janeiro, the Angolan consulate and the local post for issuing the Identity Card.

On Wednesday, the Angolan government official met separately with the Prosecutor-General of the Union Military Justice, Pereira Duarte, and with the Secretary-General of the Brazilian Foreign Relations Ministry, Fernando Magalhães, with whom he discussed relevant issues of bilateral interest in the field of justice and human rights.

