Liberia: Stages FC Wants Voting Right At LFA 2022 Elective Congress

Monrovia — Liberia Football Association 3rd division Club Stages FC says they want the right to attend the Liberia Football Association pending Ordinary Congress which will take place April 2022.

Stages FC President, Chris Weah, addressing a press statement on Wednesday said the LFA has violated the rules by allowing new clubs to participate in the just ended extraordinary congress, while allegedly denying them rights to attend the congress.

Mr. Weah argued that the new clubs can only be admitted during ordinary congress and not extraordinary sitting.

He said until that is done, Stages FC and other clubs relegated to the 3rd division at the end of last season must sit in congress.

This led to Stages FC running to the court to pray for legal action against the LFA.

The court issued a citation to the LFA to appear for a conference on Wednesday November 24, but a communication from the LFA Secretary General appealed to the court to push the conference to December 2, 2021 as LFA top executives including the president had traveled to Egypt for a Caf Congress.

The LFA, in its communication to Associate Magistrate Garnett, dated November 22, prayed for an excuse and postponement, noting that "President Raji, along with other senior members of the LFA will not be in the borders of Liberia" on said date (November 24) as "they are scheduled to attend the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Extraordinary Congress in Cairo, Egypt from Wednesday, 24- Tuesday, November 30, 2021, and will return to Liberia on Thursday, December 2, 2021."

The LFA therefore prayed the court to postpone the conference to Friday, December 3.

But addressing a press conference Wednesday in Paynesville, Stages FC president Chris Weah told journalists that the communication from the LFA "is a delay tactic because Vice Presidents Sekou Konneh and Wilmont Smith, as well as Deputy Secretary General John Bonah and LFA Deputy Secretary for Legal Affairs, Benedict Yarsiah, are all in Monrovia."

Mr. Weah believes that the "delay tactic" from the LFA is meant to ensure that the football house conducts the election of an Executive Committee Member to replace former EC Cllr. Joseph Kollie.

LFA Congresses are attended by clubs in the 1st, 2nd and women divisions and not 3rd division according to the LFA Status.