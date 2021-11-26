Liberia: Lone Star Amputee Team Depart for Nations Cup

Monrovia — Liberia Amputee Football team has departed the country via the Roberts International Airport for Tanzania to honor the 2021 Amputee African Cup of Nations.

The former African champions departed the country with a 22-man delegation which included players, technical staff and officials.

Deputy Sports Director at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kesseley Kanneh, is the head of the delegation. According to Sports Journalist Sylvester Tamba.

The 2021 Amputee African Nations Cup will kick off on Saturday 27 November and it will run up to December 5, 2021.

Angola is a defending Champions following a 2:0 victory over Nigeria in the grand final in 2019 at a tournament that was hosted in Angola.

Liberia will face Newcomers Ethiopia on the 27th, the Gambia on 28 November and Cameron on the 29th of November respectively. It is the One-leg Lone Star team first meeting with Gambia and Ethiopia

Liberia beat Cameroon 2:0 in the last edition in Angola.

Liberia holds a record of three titles in five editions of the tournament and they will be hoping to secure their 4th title of the Nations Cup.