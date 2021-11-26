Nigeria/Liberia: Konneh Gets CAF Assignment in Nigeria

Monrovia — Acting Liberia Football Association (LFA) Vice President Sekou W. Konneh left Monrovia for Abuja, Nigeria on 25 November.

Professor Konneh will commission a Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup play-offs first leg between Nigeria's Rivers United and Egypt's Al Masry at 15:00GMT at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, River State on 28 November.

This is another assignment for Konneh, who became a CAF match commissioner along with LFA secretary-general Isaac Montgomery, former LFA executive committee member Doris Sheba Browne and former LFA registrar-general Kahn Kaba in 2020.

Konneh commissioned Ghana's Hearts of Oak's 1-0 victory over Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club in a Champions League second round first leg tie at the Accra Sports stadium on 17 October.

He also oversaw Hearts' 2-0 victory over Guinea's Club Industriel Kamsar in a Champions League first round tie behind closed doors in Accra on 19 September.

CAF invoked its regulations to decide the winner over a single leg due to the political and security situation when President Alpha Condé was overthrown in Guinea by the armed forces led by Mamady Doumbouya on 5 September.

He commissioned a Confederation Cup Group 'A' first leg when Nigeria's Enyimba defeated Libya's Al Ahli Benghazi 2-1 at the Enyimba International Stadium in Abia on 10 March.

Konneh handled a Confederation Cup first round second leg tie when Nigeria's River United defeated South Africa's Bloemfontein Celtic 3-0 in Porto-Novo, Benin on 23 January.

The match should have been played at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt on 6 January but CAF was compelled to reschedule the fixture due to the strict Covid-19 regulations in Nigeria when South Africa was regarded as a high-risk country.

United defeated Celtic 2-0 at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on 23 December 2020.

Konneh was part of the organizing committee at the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone 'A') under-20 Nations Cup finals in Senegal at the Stade Lat-Dior in Thies from November 20-29, 2020.

He commissioned Senegal versus Sierra Leone on 20 November; Gambia versus Senegal on 22 November; Sierra Leone versus Gambia on 24 November; Guinea Bissau versus Guinea on 25 November and the first semi-final between Guinea and Gambia on 27 November.

Konneh headed a five-man local organizing committee for the men's WAFU under-20 Nations Cup at the Samuel Kanyon Doe sports complex in Paynesville from 24 April to 6 May 2018.

Others were Montserrado County District #9 Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood (RIP), co-chairperson; Doris Sheba Browne and Quiwu Pepci Yeke as members while Deputy Sports Minister Andy Quamie, a CAF/FIFA match commissioner, represented the government.

LFA Vice President for operations Wilmot F. Smith, Jr. will act as president until Konneh or Raji returns.

Raji and Montgomery left Monrovia on 24 November to attend the 13th CAF extraordinary general assembly in Cairo, Egypt on 26 November.

The assembly starts at 07:00 GMT and will be live on CAF YouTube and www.cafonline.com.