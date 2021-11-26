Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Receives Three Ambassadors Designate

Monrovia — The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, H.E. Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., on Thursday, November 25, 2021, received in audience separately the Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary-Designate from India, Germany and Ireland, when he recounted fond memories of the long-standing relationship between Liberia and India, Germany and Ireland. The three Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Designate from India, Germany and Ireland will official present their Letters of Credence to His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Foreign Minister Kemayah assured Ambassador Pradip Kumar Yadav of Liberian Government's cooperation and support during his tour of duty here.

Minister Kemayah said certainly, the Bali Island project is one of the projects between the Government of India and Liberia. But it has been delayed due to COVID-19. We hope the project will start soon.

Kemayah said the project which is a grant from the government of India to the government and people of Liberia has been basically delayed because of the pandemic.

Amb. Yadav said India and Liberia enjoy excellent and long-standing bilateral relations based on genuine friendship and mutual understanding as well as common views on many international issues and will like to take the relationship to the next level.

Amb. Yadav used the occasion to invite Minister Kemayah to India next year.

The new German Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Designate to Liberia, Ambassador Jakob Haselhber, welcomed Liberia's gender responsive budgeting policy as well as its commitment to a National Gender Policy.

For her part, H.E. Claira Buckley said Ireland is keen on establishing stronger bilateral ties with Liberia, and is preparing a five-year strategic plan to support the Government of Liberia.

According to Ambassador Buckley, the strategic plan will focus on inclusive democratic process which involves elections, good governance, women empowerment, Health, nutrition, and prevention and response to gender and sexually base-violence, noting that as part this effort, Ireland is setting up a full Embassy in Liberia, a diplomatic process which she said began in 2018.

She mentioned the role of Ireland in the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in Liberia, stating that she looks forward to a day where Liberia and Ireland will serve on a United Nations peacekeeping mission elsewhere in the world.

Ambassador Buckley said she will like to see Liberian students going to Ireland to study at post graduate educational level in order to come back to rebuild the country.

Minister Kemayah called for a partnership between University of Liberia and other universities in Ireland to exchange faculty in order to strengthen educational ties between Liberia and Ireland.