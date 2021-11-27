Kenya: Secretary Blinken's Call With Kenyan President Kenyatta

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. Secretary Blinken thanked President Kenyatta for his warm and productive visit to Nairobi on November 17-18. Secretary Blinken expressed grave concern about worrying signs of military escalation in Ethiopia and emphasized the need to urgently move to negotiations. President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken agreed on the importance of unhindered humanitarian access for all communities affected by the conflict and reiterated their support for an inclusive political dialogue.
Office of the Spokesperson