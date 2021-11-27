Somalia: President Farmaajo Donates November Salary to Drought Victims

SOMALIA'S President Mohamed Abdullahi "Farmaajo " donates his Nov and Dec salaries to the relief effort in aid of drought victims.

"The funds shall be used to cater for our beloved citizens widely affected by the severe droughts across our Republic," In a Villa Somalia said in statement.

This comes as Somalia declared a state of humanitarian emergency as drought ravages 80 percent of the country, leaving more than two million people short of food and water.

This week Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who declared the emergency, appealed for an urgent response.