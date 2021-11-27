Tunisia: Coronavirus - 68 Infection Cases in Nabeul Schools Over Last 10 Days

Tunis/Tunisia — 68 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in schools in the governorate of Nabeul during the last ten days (November 15 to 25).

The positive cases were detected in 82 students and 4 teachers in 23 schools (schools, colleges and high schools), Director of Preventive Health in Nabeul, Omar Sellimi, toùd TAP.

According to the same source, the primary schools of Sidi Madhkour in the delegation of El Haouaria and Dar Chaâbane El Fehri were closed due to the epidemiological situation.