Tunisia: Number of Schools Closed Following Coronavirus Outbreaks - Education Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Education has decided to close classrooms in a number of schools and shut down other schools following coronavirus outbreaks among students, Minister of Education Fathi Slaouti said on Friday.

Speaking to TAP on the margins of his visit to Kairouan governorate, he stressed the imperative to apply the health protocol more firmly. The situation is currently under control but parents need to be vigilant, he said.

On the other hand, the Minister referred to the phenomenon of violence and drug use, which he noted, requires joining efforts between different stakeholders to eradicate it.

A programme will be put in place to revive cultural and sports activities and create listening cells, he pointed out.

The Minister's visit to Kairouan was scheduled to kick off the development of the high school of Bouhajla, worth TND 2.7 million. He also supervised the maintenance works of the canteen, carried out with an estimated cost of TND 700 thousand.

The Minister visited the delegation of North Kairouan, where he announced the start of maintenance work on the primary school Mrazig, registered under the presidential programme of schools development, for an estimated sum of TND 100 thousand.

Slaouti supervised the maintenance work of the primary school Saidia with an estimated cost of TND 160 thousand in partnership with a private bank.