Tunisia: Using 50,000 Electric Vehicles By 2025 Would Reduce 2.2 Mtco2e - Study

26 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The use of 50,000 electric vehicles by 2025, and 130,000 by 2030, would help reduce 2.2 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (MtCO2e) of greenhouse gas emissions, according to a study carried out by the Ministry of Environment and supported by the UK Embassy.

This is likely entail reducing oil consumption by 5.9 million barrels by 2030, or a reduction in fossil fuel imports of $660 million over the period 2020-2030, the study added.

Reducing fossil fuel imports would result in health benefits worth $260 million, the same source said.

For the industrial sector, the study estimates that reducing the clinker ratio to 74% by 2030 would help reduce 14.2 MtCO2e over the period 2021-2030.

This reduction would cut energy demand to 1,700 kilotonnes of oil equivalent (ktoe), or 22%. This is equivalent to cumulative energy savings of $330 million.

In Tunisia, clinker emissions account for 85% of total emissions from cement production, of which 60% are process emissions generated by the decarbonisation of limestone and the remainder are emissions associated with heating the kiln to 1450°C.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X