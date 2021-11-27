Tunisia: Using 50,000 Electric Vehicles By 2025 Would Reduce 2.2 Mtco2e - Study

Tunis/Tunisia — The use of 50,000 electric vehicles by 2025, and 130,000 by 2030, would help reduce 2.2 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (MtCO2e) of greenhouse gas emissions, according to a study carried out by the Ministry of Environment and supported by the UK Embassy.

This is likely entail reducing oil consumption by 5.9 million barrels by 2030, or a reduction in fossil fuel imports of $660 million over the period 2020-2030, the study added.

Reducing fossil fuel imports would result in health benefits worth $260 million, the same source said.

For the industrial sector, the study estimates that reducing the clinker ratio to 74% by 2030 would help reduce 14.2 MtCO2e over the period 2021-2030.

This reduction would cut energy demand to 1,700 kilotonnes of oil equivalent (ktoe), or 22%. This is equivalent to cumulative energy savings of $330 million.

In Tunisia, clinker emissions account for 85% of total emissions from cement production, of which 60% are process emissions generated by the decarbonisation of limestone and the remainder are emissions associated with heating the kiln to 1450°C.