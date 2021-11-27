Gambia: Brikama Utd Sign Prolific Striker Mustapha Drammeh

26 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Brikama United Football Club has signed Bombada prolific striker Mustapha Drammeh on a two-year contract.

Drammeh will help Brikama United Football Club in their hunt for the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division one league title after surrendering the country's elite league crown to Fortune FC last season.

The Sateyba boys finished 8th on the country's premier league table last season after lifting their second division one league title in 2019.

Meanwhile, Brikama United drew goalless with Marimoo in their opening league game of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division one league played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

