Gambia: Falcons to Host Hawks in 1st Division Today

26 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Falcons will host Hawks in their week-two fixture of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division one league today, Friday at the Independence stadium in Bakau at 8 pm.

The Abuko based-club and the Red Devils are both with 3 points each after thumping Steve Biko and Banjul United in their opening league clashes.

Falcons thrashed Steve Biko 3-0, while Hawks whipped Banjul United 2-0.

The pair will contend to pommel each other to bag the significant three points.

Real de Banjul will rub shoulders with Marimoo at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 10pm on the same day.

League champions Fortune FC will lock horns with Steve Biko at the Real de Banjul Football Academy field at 4 pm on the same day.

Both sides will vie to flog each other to clutch their first win in the country's premier league after losing to Real de Banjul and Falcons in their opening league games.

On Saturday 27 November 2021, Gamtel will take on Waa Banjul at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 6 pm, while Wallidan will play against Team Rihno at the same venue at 8 pm on the same day.

Banjul United will entertain Elite United at 10 pm.

On Sunday 28 November 2021, The Gambia Armed Forces will clash with The Gambia Ports Authority at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 8 pm.

Samger will face Brikama United at the Real de Banjul Football Academy field at 4 pm.

