Ghana: 'New Ekool School Management System Aims to Reduce Administrative Work'

Digitalization has become an integral part of our lives. The role it plays has even increased amidst the ongoing concerns about COVID-19, as a result various sectors, including education have had to re-think and adapt new ways of functioning.

Digital transformation of the educational sector in Ghana underwent key evolution especially during the lockdown period where measures were taken to implement remote learning for students at home. This represents a major shift in the teaching and learning experience for many students due to their familiarization with the traditional face-to-face classroom sessions.

The concept of traditional education is changing within these past years. The pandemic tested the way knowledge could be impacted. Could the move to online learning be the catalyst to create a more effective method of educating students?

The world is evolving, and we are entering a new era with the rise of educational technologies designed to improve learning and teaching experience. One such innovative technology is the School Management System.

School Management Systems and how they operate

A school management system is the best solution for managing daily school operations. It simply allows schools to manage administration, calendar, registration, admissions, attendance, student information, homework and more.

It operates as a centralized web-based platform which connects parents, teachers, students, and other school authorities. Indeed, there are numerous benefits to be derived from operating with a School Management System.

Why does a school need a School Management System?

There are many compelling features that a school can derive from operating with this system apart from that fact that we are in a technology and super connected world.

The software plays the role of reducing the old manual administrative task by making it easier and more efficient. It also provides real-time information to the users - students, parents, teachers, and administrators.

For example, the online platform allows teachers to insert data concerning student's marks and absence, to share learning materials and to directly contact the parents. The students can also connect with the teachers, as well as uploading homework. Students who are absent from class can still access that day's lessons and assigned homework.

What's good about such software is that it carries parents along no matter how busy they might be. Parents directly access the platform to see their children's development and learning progress without having to wait until the end of the term or during the occasional parents' meetings.

If your child is absent in class, you will get to see it instantly. It helps parents to monitor their children's attendance and submission of their homework. For that reason, on-the-run parents can have peace of mind as they can effectively achieve their parental roles at any point in time with little to no pressure associated with traditional physical school activities.

Due to the enormous benefits enumerated above, many African countries are also leaning towards the adaptation of school management software. For instance, Nigeria has witnessed over 400 schools riding on such platforms to enhance effective teaching and learning. Uganda also has implemented a prestigious software that is gaining weight and transforming the educational sector there, these are few African countries making the hallmark with school management softwares.

These and many more are the essential features and benefits of using a school management system.

Why choose eKool School Management System?

One of the leading providers of a school management system is eKool (meaning "e-School") from Estonia. eKool was established in 2002, as an innovative information portal connecting parents, students, teachers, and school administrators. It was designed to make coursework and assignments easily available to students, facilitate the work of teachers and school management, and to engage parents in the educational process.

eKool has been instrumental in helping Estonia to become one of the best in the world of Education. The country ranks #1 in Maths in Europe and #8 in the world, #1 in Natural Sciences in Europe and #4 in the World and #1 in Reading in Europe and #5 worldwide.

The platform has an impressive track record of improving communication between teacher, student and parents, efficient time management of teachers' school activities; reduction of student absenteeism by 50% in 5 years, significant drop in student school dropouts, notable parental involvement in school processes and reducing administrative work for teachers by 50%.

eKool continues to make an impact in all countries they are operating. The Estonian government's development program is funding the expansion of the eKool school management system as part of its private sector development initiative to other markets such as Ghana.

The way forward

There is no doubt that a school management system is an essential need for every school to operate. It holds so many crucial functions to ensure that the school runs smoothly and efficiently.

If you are a school and you are considering a management system that can fit your school's operations, your school can be signed on for a free trial to see how the eKool system works out. Visit signup.ekool.com.gh/ to provide your details and you would be contacted on the next steps or call 0208138099 or 0553400663 for more information.