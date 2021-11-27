Ghana: Ga Paramount Stool Dzasetse Calls for Return of Boni Nii Adama Latse II to Stool House, Palace

The Dzasetse of the Ga Paramount Stool, Nii Yaote Oto-Ga II, is demanding for assistance from the state for Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II, to reoccupy both the Stool House and the Ga Mantse palace since his name has been reinstated as Ga Mantse in the National Register of Chiefs, on the orders of the High Court.

"With the order by the High Court for the reinstatement of the name of Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II into the National Register of Chiefs, it is our considered view that the Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs, the Regional Minister, who doubles as Regional Security Committee (REGSEC) chairman, the Inspector General of Police, would assist in order for Adama Latse to occupy the palace and stool house," said Nii Oto-Ga II.

"We believe the above mentioned officials will be guided by Article 272(a) of the 1992 Constitution - The National House of Chiefs shall advise any person or authority charged with any responsibility under the Constitution or any other law for any matter relating to or affecting chieftaincy," he added.

The Ga Dzasetse was addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, to brief the media on the ruling of the Fast Track Court sitting in Kumasi on November 11, 2021, ordering the restoration of the name of Nii Tackie Adama Latse II, into the register within 14 days from the date of ruling.

Nii Oto-Ga II also called on the National House of Chiefs, Greater Accra House of Chiefs and the Ga Traditional Council "to respect the order of the High Court and assist Nii Tackie Adama Latse II, Ga Mantse take his seat as President of the Ga Traditional Council and a Member of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, taking cognisance of section 13 (1) of Act 2008 (Act 759).

" He urged politicians "to wash their hands from Ga chieftaincy affairs," adding, "It is not the function of any government, political party or any institution to elect or install a chief for any tribe in the country, more so, for Ga Mashie.

" The Ga Dzasetse said the Ga Paramount Stool had been vindicated by their earlier position that the National House Chiefs acted against the rule of law and natural justice.

"The National House of Chiefs refused to listen to the side of Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse, an inviolable principle of natural justice. Again, the principles of justice and fairness dictates that until his position is successfully challenged in court, he remains the substantive Ga Mantse, but the National House of Chiefs violated this principle," Nii Oto-Ga said.

"Although counsel for Nii Adama Latse II made legal request for the right thing to be done, all these were ignored by the National House of Chiefs and rather went ahead to expunge his name, when an existing ruling of the High Court, delivered by His Lordship C.A.Wilson, dated 21st May, 2016, dismissing a request by Nii Tetteh Kwei to have the name of Nii Tackie Adama Latse II deleted from the chiefs list failed, and a cost of GH¢20, 000 awarded against Nii Tetteh Kwei," he added.

Continuing, the Ga Dzasetse said "for the avoidance of doubt, we wish to emphasise that Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II was properly enstooled in accordance with Ga customary and traditional practices.

He said the rites were performed in the Ga Stool Room and, among others, he swore the Oath of fidelity (Kitakamo) at Amugi Naa and it was responded to by the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayibonte II, on behalf of 'Gamei' as custom demanded.