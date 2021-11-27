Ghana: Gold Fields Ghana Tarkwa Mine Wins 2020 Mining Company of the Year

Gold Fields Ghana Tarkwa Mine was adjudged the 2020 Mining Company of the Year at the seventh edition of the prestigious Ghana Mining Industry Awards (GMIA).

The company's consistent performance across all the five parameters used in the 2020 GMIA assessment accounted for the win such investment, innovation, environmental suitability.

The President of the Chamber, Mr Eric Asubonteng, reiterated the importance of making Ghana a hub for Mine Support Services in West Africa.

That, he said, the reason why the "Positioning Ghana as the mine support services hub in West Africa" was chosen.

"The theme is anchored on the Chamber's belief that as a country we can leverage local production of mining firms to spur industrial development. This quest is very important if we really desire to use mining as a catalyst for broad based socio-economic development," he said.

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and MP for Damongo, stated that the Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will continue to create the enabling environment for responsible mining to prosper.

"Already, in partnership with the Chamber and the Ghana Police Service, we have beefed up security at all the mining sites of the members of the Chamber. We have also established a task force, chaired by the Deputy Minister responsible for Mines, Mr George Mireku Duker, Member of Parliament (MP), with members drawn from the Chamber and the security services of our country, to see to the protection of these mines, and to respond quickly to any eventualities," he stated.

Mr Alfred Bank, the Executive Vice President and Head of West Africa Region of Gold Fields commended the GCM for the award, stressing the award would spur them on to work hard for the good of the mining industry.

General Manager of Golden Star Wassa Mine, Mr Shadrach Adjetey Sowah, won the 2020 Mining Personality of the Year Award for his proactive leadership in steering the mine to improve employee well-being and productivity.

Mrs Margaret Aniawu-Asumakah, Metallurgical Superintendent, for AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine emerged winner of the 2020 Female Mining Professional of Year category.

Other winners on the night were Asanko Gold which won the Best Performer in Innovation as well as the Best Performer in Exploration (Senior) awards.

Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd was the first Runner-up in Innovation as well as Exploration (senior) awards, Perseus Mining Ghana Ltd was adjudged the Best Performer in Occupational Health and Safety with Asanko taking the first runner-up position.

Ghana Manganese Company Ltd won the Best Performer in Local Content with Gold Fields Tarkwa taking the first runner-up award.

Abosso Goldfields Ghana Limited, Beniwise Ghana Limited, Tribune Resources Ghana Limited, Interplast Limited, and Zen Petroleum Limited, won the Corporate Social Investment, Contract Mining, Exploration (junior), Local Manufacturing of mining inputs, and Mine Supplies and Services awards respectively.