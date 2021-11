Twenty-seven container and cargo ships were handled at Damietta Port in the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Friday, the Damietta Port Authority (DPA) said the total trade volume of exported goods handled at the port reached 28,519 tons.

The total trade volume of imported goods handled at the port stood at 37,669 tons, the statement said.

Wheat reserves in private sector warehouses reached around 101,923 tons.

