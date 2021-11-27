Egypt: Saudi Arabia Allows Direct Entry of Travelers From Egypt - Manpower Ministry

26 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Manpower Minister Mohamed Safaan received a report from the labor representation offices at the Egyptian consulate in Riyadh and Jeddah indicating that the Saudi Interior Ministry had allowed direct entry of travelers from Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, and India as of Wednesday.

The new decision lifts a requirement that the travelers should first spend two weeks outside the six countries.

As per the decision, travelers will be required to be put into quarantine for five days in government-approved accommodation after arriving, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

In a statement on Friday, Spokesman for the Manpower Ministry Haitham Saad el Din said these reports fall within the framework of the minister's efforts to follow up conditions of the Egyptian laborers outside the country around the clock with the representation offices after the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

