Egypt: Planning, Environment Ministers Discuss Preparations for COP27

26 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala al-Said discussed Friday with Minister of Environment Yasmine Foud preparations for Egypt hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh.

During the meeting, the minsters highlighted the importance of garnering full support to the event, to render it a success and reflect the great attention Egypt, as well as African countries attach to climate change-related issues.

Fouad and Said reviewed a number of floated-initiatives incorporating an action plan involving scientific research centers, along with the affiliate institutes operating in the climate change and sustainable development fields in Egypt and Africa, with a view to devising an all-out strategy for addressing climate change issues.

They also discussed the launching of an interactive platform for COP27.

The plan also envisages utilizing youths efforts to disseminate awareness ذabout climate issues, including government plans to expand in adopting green economy projects.

The two ministers also reviewed all government-backed efforts on this score.

