Egypt: Interior Ministry Takes Part in World Children's Day Celebrations

Security directorates in Sharqiya, Ismailia, Fayyoum, and Menoufia governorates took part in the celebrations marking the World Children's Day.

This came as they organized several visits to the children hospitals, orphanages, and children disability homes in these governorates, where the security directorates celebrated with the children and distributed some gifts to them.

The move comes as part of the Interior Ministry's social efforts to enhance cooperation and bolster confidence with all the society segments.

Also, visits for school children were organized to some police facilities, including the civil defense and traffic school to get them familiar with nature of the police works.

