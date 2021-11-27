Egypt: Interior Ministry Takes Part in World Children's Day Celebrations

26 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Security directorates in Sharqiya, Ismailia, Fayyoum, and Menoufia governorates took part in the celebrations marking the World Children's Day.

This came as they organized several visits to the children hospitals, orphanages, and children disability homes in these governorates, where the security directorates celebrated with the children and distributed some gifts to them.

The move comes as part of the Interior Ministry's social efforts to enhance cooperation and bolster confidence with all the society segments.

Also, visits for school children were organized to some police facilities, including the civil defense and traffic school to get them familiar with nature of the police works.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X