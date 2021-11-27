Eritrea: Memorial Service of Nationals in Diaspora

Eritrean nationals residing in Qatar and Canada organized memorial service on the passing away of veteran freedom fighters Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, Secretary of the People's Front for Democracy and Justice, and Brig. General Negash Tesfatsion.

The event organized at the Eritrean Embassy premise in Qatar from 21 to 23 November was attended by Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Eritrean Ambassador to Qatar, Eritrean community, and PFDJ members as well as Ambassadors of various countries.

At the occasion, the nationals expressed conviction to implement the trust of the fallen heroes by reinforcing their participation in national affairs as well as work to transfer the noble examples and history of Eritrean people to posterity.

Similarly, nationals residing in Ottawa, Canada, organized similar memorial service on the passing away of Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, Secretary of the People's Front for Democracy and Justice, and Brig. General Negash Tesfatsion on 21 November.

Indicating that the objective of the memorial service is to renew the pledge to live up to the expectations of the martyrs' trust, Mr. Seyum Awaju, head of the PFDJ branch in Ottawa, called on the nationals to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

The nationals on their part expressed readiness to reinforce contribution and implement the trust of the fallen heroes.