Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

26 November 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
Sixteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Testing Stations in the Central Region.

Out of these, fourteen patients are from Testing Stations in Maekel-Ketema (2), Daero-Kawlos (2), Hazhaz (2), Mai-Temenay (2), Akria (2), Geza-Banda (1), Tiravolo (1), Tsetserat (1), Himbirti (1), Gejeret (1), Algen Camp (1); Central Region.

On the other hand, twenty-nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Central (26) and Gash Barka (3) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 78 and 76 years old patients from the Central Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,048 while the number of deaths has risen to 60.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,285.

