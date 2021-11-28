South Africa: Secretary Blinken's Call With Foreign Minister Pandor

27 November 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Pandor emphasized the importance of continued partnership among the United States, the African Union, South Africa, and the other impacted nations in Africa to help vaccinate populations and combat the impacts of COVID-19. The Secretary expressed appreciation for the longstanding public health cooperation between the United States and South Africa. Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa's scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africa's government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world.

Office of the Spokesperson

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X